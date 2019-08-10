Lee Financial Co Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Lee Financial Co lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co owned 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,484.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter.

RWR stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.38. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.51.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

