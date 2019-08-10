LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of LCNB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

LCNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. LCNB has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $226.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 25.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 492.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at $110,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 90.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Huddle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Smiley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,517 shares of company stock valued at $382,661. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

