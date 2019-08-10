Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. 2,152,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,199. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.11). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 10,955,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $167,611,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $53,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,681,863 shares of company stock valued at $178,760,473. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 53.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Laureate Education by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

