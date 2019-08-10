Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.80. Laura Ashley shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 43,902 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.09.

About Laura Ashley (LON:ALY)

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

