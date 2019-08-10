Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.79 ($70.69).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €53.74 ($62.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 52 week high of €70.66 ($82.16).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

