Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNDC shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Landec from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.72 per share, with a total value of $214,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,248.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Landec by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Landec by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Landec by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Landec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

