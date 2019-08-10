KZ Cash (KZC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $738.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $32,664.00 and approximately $738.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004323 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

