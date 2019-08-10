KuCoin Shares Reaches Market Capitalization of $153.16 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00015108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $153.16 million and $18.07 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00258777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.22 or 0.01229622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00020013 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00092012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000459 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 178,896,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,896,703 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.