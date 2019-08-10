Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.61.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kroger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,243.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $281,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,340.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,450. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Kroger by 181.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,034,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,455,000 after buying an additional 667,370 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Kroger by 1.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,412,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,146,000 after buying an additional 361,800 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Kroger by 1,391.1% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 105,449 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 18.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,093,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,592,891. Kroger has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

