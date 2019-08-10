Kosmos Energy’s (KOS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $6.69 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.74.

KOS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $395.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 43.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

