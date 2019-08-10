KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 93.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA-Tencor stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.09. 906,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,368. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.79. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $143.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA-Tencor to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.21.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,579 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $205,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $223,913.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

