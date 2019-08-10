KeyCorp Weighs in on Welbilt, Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Welbilt in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Welbilt stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.66. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,345,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,290 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 279.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,573,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 207.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,619,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

