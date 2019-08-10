KeyCorp Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $65.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its target price lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on Z. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

Shares of Z stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,625,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,463. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $75,925.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $165,841.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,459.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,400 shares of company stock worth $10,360,125. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 46,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Zillow Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Zillow Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

