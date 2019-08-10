Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of KMPR opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66. Kemper has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Kemper had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,014,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 785.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 438,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,853,000 after acquiring an additional 389,152 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Kemper by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 330,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,814,000 after acquiring an additional 169,642 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,611,000 after acquiring an additional 134,160 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

