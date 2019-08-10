Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KEL. CIBC decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.05.

Shares of TSE:KEL traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.24. 1,637,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,782. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$3.13 and a 1-year high of C$9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.31 million and a P/E ratio of 36.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$102.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

