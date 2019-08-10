KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $24.63. 3,181,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,235. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 46.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,730,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,575,000 after buying an additional 3,392,759 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,713,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,153,000 after buying an additional 243,015 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,978,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,458,000 after buying an additional 290,995 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 44.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,416,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,412,000 after buying an additional 1,052,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 63.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,261,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,348,000 after buying an additional 1,266,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.