Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 11.32%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. 444,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,798. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, CEO Xiaoming Hu bought 122,032 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $579,652.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

