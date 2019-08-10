Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 152,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,143,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter worth $6,380,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter worth $1,390,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter worth $443,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

