K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its price objective lifted by Pi Financial from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of KNT stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.42. 255,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,715. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.13. The stock has a market cap of $498.25 million and a P/E ratio of 11.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.67.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that K92 Mining will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$138,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns -40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($61,600).

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.