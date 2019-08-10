JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.2% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $345.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

