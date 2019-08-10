JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €70.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRA. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.10 ($89.65).

FRA:FRA opened at €75.00 ($87.21) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €75.12. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

