JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €56.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.40 ($65.58) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.67 ($83.34).

Gerresheimer stock opened at €69.30 ($80.58) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €69.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a 12-month high of €80.25 ($93.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

