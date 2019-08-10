Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Market close, JYNT reported relatively inline 2Q19 revenue results and reiterated 2019 guidance. The company opened 14 franchise clinics in 2Q19 versus our estimate of 17, for a total of 417 franchises. JYNT also opened one greenfield clinic bringing that total up to 51. We are increasing our 2020 revenue estimate as we expect the company to continue to open franchise and greenfield clinics while expanding its national footprint. Also, we are introducing our 2020 quarterly estimates.””

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Joint from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson set a $21.00 target price on shares of Joint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Joint from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of JYNT traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $18.25. 274,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,016. The stock has a market cap of $251.72 million, a P/E ratio of 456.25, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95. Joint has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Joint had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 109.02%. The company had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 10,190 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $167,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,422.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Amos, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,391.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 188,952 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 69,711 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 37,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

