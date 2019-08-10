Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) CFO Sells $60,390.00 in Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,923.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $60.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $606.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.93. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $176.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 90,053 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 72,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JOUT. Sidoti cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

