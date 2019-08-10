Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allakos in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ALLK opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03.

In related news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 38,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $1,541,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Mckearn sold 53,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $2,133,060.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,373 shares of company stock worth $7,408,059 over the last three months. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Allakos by 4,853.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Allakos by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

