Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.23% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $18,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.37. 282,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.10. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $113.52 and a 52-week high of $178.32. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $534.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho set a $148.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

