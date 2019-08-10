James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2,020.00. James Fisher & Sons shares last traded at $1,988.00, with a volume of 2,136 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of James Fisher & Sons in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,978.28. The firm has a market cap of $999.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

