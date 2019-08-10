J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 74,521 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 29.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $98.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $127.93.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.34%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $118,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John N. Roberts acquired 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,967.37. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 288,739 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,963.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,203 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

