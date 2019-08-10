J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $251-253 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.2 million.

NYSE JAX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.75. 74,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,074. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.77. J Alexanders has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.23 million for the quarter. J Alexanders had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that J Alexanders will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Alexanders from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

