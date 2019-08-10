J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $62.23 million during the quarter. J Alexanders updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.66-0.73 EPS.

Shares of J Alexanders stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,074. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90. J Alexanders has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $153.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Get J Alexanders alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in J Alexanders by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in J Alexanders by 1,999.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in J Alexanders during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J Alexanders by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in J Alexanders during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for J Alexanders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Alexanders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.