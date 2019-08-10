J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $62.23 million during the quarter. J Alexanders updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.66-0.73 EPS.
Shares of J Alexanders stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,074. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90. J Alexanders has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $153.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
J Alexanders Company Profile
J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.
