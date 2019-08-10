iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Raised by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 158.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $179.36. The stock had a trading volume of 49,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,130. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

