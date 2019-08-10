iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 47,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 33,801 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.07 and a twelve month high of $110.67.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.