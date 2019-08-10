iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) Stock Holdings Increased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 Value Index alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a 12 month low of $905.35 and a 12 month high of $1,088.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 Value Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 Value Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.