iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 508.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

EMB opened at $114.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.46. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $114.71.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.