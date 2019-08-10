iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Stock Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.39% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,622,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMLF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.26. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

