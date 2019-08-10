IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IOCHPE MAXION S/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IOCJY opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.16.

IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $654.92 million for the quarter. IOCHPE MAXION S/S had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IOCHPE MAXION S/S will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About IOCHPE MAXION S/S

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

