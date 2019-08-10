Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches Market Cap of $6.51 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $6.51 million and $1,881.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00257460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.01233719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00019568 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00092214 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,206,722 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

