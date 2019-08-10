Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Investors Title stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $153.01 and a 1-year high of $202.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.55. The firm has a market cap of $292.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 151.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. 42.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

