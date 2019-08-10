INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Societe Generale cut INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY remained flat at $$71.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

