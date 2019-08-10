Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Given New C$21.50 Price Target at Cormark

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ITP. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of ITP stock traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.78. 139,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,871. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$14.60 and a 12-month high of C$19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.34. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$369.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$383.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$91,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$482,127.90. Also, Director Robert Beil sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.43, for a total transaction of C$152,042.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$808,971.70.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

