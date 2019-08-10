International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

International Lithium Corp (CVE:ILC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 21000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05.

In related news, Director John Michael Wisbey sold 925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,088,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$803,544.72. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,290.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits, as well as boron, cesium, and tantalum. The company's principal project is the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers in Argentina.

