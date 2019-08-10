Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 7,306 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd decreased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 481,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 5.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.14% of CME Group worth $93,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,229,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,278,000 after acquiring an additional 603,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 537,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,600,000 after acquiring an additional 355,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 769,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,677,000 after acquiring an additional 287,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,275,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,500,000 after acquiring an additional 281,767 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $402,736.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,310,613.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $136,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,971.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,863 shares of company stock valued at $16,110,535. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $215.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $216.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup set a $202.00 target price on CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

