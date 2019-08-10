Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $44.15 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,066 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for 2.6% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.47% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $44,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 205.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 254.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $325.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.05 and a 1 year high of $338.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.88 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.