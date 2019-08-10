Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$29.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James restated an underperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.22.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock traded up C$1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.81. 4,792,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,744. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.85. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$18.60 and a 52-week high of C$25.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.80.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$658.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.02%.

In other Inter Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jeremy Allan Roberge purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.82 per share, with a total value of C$74,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at C$347,694.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

