Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 155.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Integer worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITGR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.59. The stock had a trading volume of 134,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,081. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Integer had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITGR. ValuEngine cut Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus dropped their price objective on Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Integer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.47 per share, with a total value of $256,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,410.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

