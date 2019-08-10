Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.11 Million

Brokerages expect that Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) will announce $30.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.03 million and the lowest is $28.18 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $36.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $127.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.39 million to $132.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $142.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. 41,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,390. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $151.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 98,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 29,477 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 114,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 311,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

