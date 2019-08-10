Insolar Market Cap Tops $7.27 Million (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001956 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Okcoin Korea, Mercatox and OKex. Insolar has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $803,369.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insolar has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00257490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.01220194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00019982 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00091924 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar’s genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Okcoin Korea, Bithumb, Kucoin, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, OKex, Coinrail and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.