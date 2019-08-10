Insider Buying: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MWA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.96 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,015,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,397,000 after purchasing an additional 337,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,182,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 62.2% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,755,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 673,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 96,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

