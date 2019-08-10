Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INVA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innoviva from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Innoviva from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.43. 392,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,021. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 42.50 and a quick ratio of 42.50.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a return on equity of 307.49% and a net margin of 146.60%. The firm had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Innoviva by 175.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.