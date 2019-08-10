Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94, 123,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 555,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INNT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Innovate Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INNT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 76,040 shares during the period. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INNT)

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.